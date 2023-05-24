DraftKings Inc. (DKNG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $27.42, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 437.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKNG on May 24, 2023 was 11.74M shares.

DKNG) stock’s latest price update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.84 in relation to previous closing price of 24.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that DraftKings Stock Has Doubled in 2023. One Analyst Sees More Upside.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has experienced a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month, and a 23.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for DKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for DKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.14% for the last 200 days.

DKNG Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.30. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 107.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Park Jason, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 22. After this action, Park Jason now owns 216,654 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason sale 150,000 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Robins Jason is holding 5,309,265 shares at $3,751,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -94.40, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.