Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has surged by 0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 11.72, but the company has seen a 14.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is 23.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is $13.75, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for DEI is 168.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. On May 24, 2023, DEI’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI stock saw a decrease of 14.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for DEI’s stock, with a -25.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DEI Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 13,200 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 28. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 81,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $247,236 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shirley, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 284,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wang Shirley is holding 284,000 shares at $6,012,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.