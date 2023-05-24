D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 1.02. However, the company has experienced a 76.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QBTS is $1.90, which is $5.39 above the current price. The public float for QBTS is 73.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on May 24, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a 76.27% increase in the past week, with a 77.72% rise in the past month, and a 17.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.04% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 99.25% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -67.53% for the last 200 days.

QBTS Trading at 80.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.41%, as shares surge +84.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +76.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5301. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -29.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with -147.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.