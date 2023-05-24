CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) by analysts is $167.89, which is $25.86 above the current market price. The public float for CRWD is 216.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CRWD was 4.46M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has plunged by -2.38 when compared to previous closing price of 147.41, but the company has seen a 7.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

CRWD’s Market Performance

CRWD’s stock has risen by 7.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.35% and a quarterly rise of 22.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.33% for CRWD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

CRWD Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.35. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 58,720 shares at the price of $134.75 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 1,004,878 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $7,912,776 using the latest closing price.

Podbere Burt W., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 16,615 shares at $133.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Podbere Burt W. is holding 336,838 shares at $2,214,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36 for the present operating margin

+73.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.