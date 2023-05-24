Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is above average at 1.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is $0.89, which is $3.31 above the current market price. CS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CS on May 24, 2023 was 45.51M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

The stock of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month, and a -71.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for CS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -72.75% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8652. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -71.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.