Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has plunged by -1.81 when compared to previous closing price of 16.01, but the company has seen a -0.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPNG is 1.58B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on May 24, 2023 was 7.62M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG’s stock has seen a -0.76% decrease for the week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month and a 5.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for Coupang Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.03% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

CPNG Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Franceschi Pedro, who sale 7,143 shares at the price of $15.99 back on May 19. After this action, Franceschi Pedro now owns 21,428 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $114,217 using the latest closing price.

Kang Hanseung, the Rep Director, Business Mngmt of Coupang Inc., sale 174,324 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Kang Hanseung is holding 475,743 shares at $2,789,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.