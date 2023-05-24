Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has decreased by -0.48 when compared to last closing price of 35.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Conagra Earnings, Sales Climb as Food Prices Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is above average at 21.03x. The 36-month beta value for CAG is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CAG is $42.32, which is $7.06 above than the current price. The public float for CAG is 474.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on May 24, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG’s stock has seen a -3.35% decrease for the week, with a -6.63% drop in the past month and a -2.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for CAG’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAG Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.07. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Brock Charisse, who sale 7,036 shares at the price of $37.04 back on Apr 14. After this action, Brock Charisse now owns 94,802 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $260,613 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $38.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 104,859 shares at $1,739,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.