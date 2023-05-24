Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHRS is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHRS is 59.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHRS on May 24, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CHRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) has surged by 2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 4.46, but the company has seen a -11.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Christie’s to Auction Iconic Man Ray Photograph for $5 Million or More

CHRS’s Market Performance

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has seen a -11.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -43.42% decline in the past month and a -38.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.19% for CHRS’s stock, with a -44.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHRS Trading at -32.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -41.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS fell by -11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Coherus BioSciences Inc. saw -42.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Equity return is now at value 239.30, with -54.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.