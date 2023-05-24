Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock Experiences 28.04% Monthly Change

In the past week, CDTX stock has gone up by 3.79%, with a monthly gain of 28.04% and a quarterly plunge of -13.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.60% for CDTX’s stock, with a 42.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDTX is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDTX is $4.67, which is $4.43 above than the current price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CDTX on May 24, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.52 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDTX Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1625. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 81.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Stein Jeffrey, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Mar 27. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 281,602 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,855 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,562 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 190,179 shares at $11,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -46.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.