Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is 5.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHS is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is $7.63, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for CHS is 118.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.50% of that float. On May 24, 2023, CHS’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS stock saw a decrease of 3.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for CHS’s stock, with a -6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHS Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 69,600 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 704,640 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $437,088 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Director of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 30,400 shares at $6.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 774,240 shares at $186,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.70 for the present operating margin

+39.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chico’s FAS Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 16.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.14. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), the company’s capital structure generated 164.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.17. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 95.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.