Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 51.59. However, the company has experienced a -2.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/23 that Campbell’s Enticing Future in Snacks

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is $52.80, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for CPB is 192.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on May 24, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stock saw a decrease of -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for CPB’s stock, with a -0.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPB Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.89. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 151.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.25. Total debt to assets is 42.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.