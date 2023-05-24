BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) has dropped by -4.96 compared to previous close of 22.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRP is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BRP Group Inc. (BRP) is $33.00, which is $11.9 above the current market price. The public float for BRP is 55.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On May 24, 2023, BRP’s average trading volume was 357.63K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP stock saw a decrease of 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for BRP Group Inc. (BRP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.54% for BRP’s stock, with a -22.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRP Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, BRP Group Inc. saw -15.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Cohen Seth Bala, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $22.47 back on May 11. After this action, Cohen Seth Bala now owns 21,982 shares of BRP Group Inc., valued at $44,940 using the latest closing price.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron, the Chief Strategy Officer of BRP Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron is holding 51,126 shares at $440,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc. stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at 1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.