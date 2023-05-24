Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.75.

The average price predicted by analysts for BRO is $69.20, which is $5.5 above the current price. The public float for BRO is 235.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on May 24, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has decreased by -3.82 when compared to last closing price of 65.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AMC, IBM, Microsoft, GE: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO’s stock has fallen by -3.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.50% and a quarterly rise of 11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Brown & Brown Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.97% for BRO’s stock, with a 5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRO Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.14. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from PROCTOR H PALMER JR, who sale 448 shares at the price of $65.68 back on May 01. After this action, PROCTOR H PALMER JR now owns 0 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $29,425 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 1 shares at $65.66 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 41,098 shares at $66 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+94.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.