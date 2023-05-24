BlackLine Inc. (BL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for BL is 55.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BL on May 24, 2023 was 547.69K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) has decreased by -4.16 when compared to last closing price of 54.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BL’s Market Performance

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has experienced a -0.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month, and a -27.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for BL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.43% for BL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

BL Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.53. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from HIRSCH PETER, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $53.28 back on May 22. After this action, HIRSCH PETER now owns 56,055 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $74,432 using the latest closing price.

Woodhams Mark, the Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc., sale 558 shares at $53.28 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodhams Mark is holding 96,110 shares at $29,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BlackLine Inc. (BL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.