Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) by analysts is $2.17, The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.18M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has decreased by -0.87 when compared to last closing price of 1.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a 7.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.57% gain in the past month and a 12.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1105. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 159.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.