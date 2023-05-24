BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) by analysts is $3.63, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for BIOL is 23.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BIOL was 1.55M shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) has dropped by -9.46 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIOL’s Market Performance

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has experienced a -19.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.98% drop in the past month, and a -69.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.14% for BIOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.19% for BIOL’s stock, with a -89.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIOL Trading at -48.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.85%, as shares sank -34.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL fell by -19.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2088. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw -78.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from LORD JONATHAN T MD, who sale 3,537 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, LORD JONATHAN T MD now owns 59,925 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $2,653 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.28 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIOLASE Inc. stands at -59.09. Equity return is now at value -244.90, with -68.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.