Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) has decreased by -28.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -39.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDRX is 2.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is $3149.49, The public float for BDRX is 18.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On May 24, 2023, BDRX’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

BDRX’s Market Performance

BDRX’s stock has seen a -39.35% decrease for the week, with a -41.90% drop in the past month and a -93.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.56% for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.23% for BDRX’s stock, with a -97.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -70.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -46.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -39.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2162. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -96.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.