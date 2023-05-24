BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLU is 0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is $16.17, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for BLU is 103.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On May 24, 2023, BLU’s average trading volume was 4.51M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BLU) stock’s latest price update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.97 in relation to its previous close of 14.45. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLU’s Market Performance

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.11% rise in the past month, and a 94.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.38% for BLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for BLU’s stock, with a 49.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLU Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 77.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.