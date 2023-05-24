Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71.

The average price predicted for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) by analysts is $46.00, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.64M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 38.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Bath & Body Works Stock Surges. It’s Delivering on Earnings Despite Softer Sales.

BBWI’s Market Performance

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has experienced a 18.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month, and a -8.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.43% for BBWI’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBWI Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.44. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 16,338 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mazurek Thomas E. is holding 11,225 shares at $690,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.