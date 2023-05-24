Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has gone down by -7.34% for the week, with a -4.45% drop in the past month and a -33.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.92% for BZUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.61% for BZUN’s stock, with a -27.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is $49.49, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for BZUN is 54.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On May 24, 2023, BZUN’s average trading volume was 464.81K shares.

BZUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) has decreased by -3.60 when compared to last closing price of 4.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

BZUN Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw -19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

+73.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.14. Total debt to assets is 23.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.