Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is above average at 9.85x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBD is $4.05, which is $0.27 above than the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on May 24, 2023 was 28.52M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a -0.62% decrease in the past week, with a 17.07% rise in the past month, and a 17.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for BBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.30% for BBD’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBD Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.