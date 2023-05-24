Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has gone up by 0.93% for the week, with a -2.68% drop in the past month and a -5.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for BBAR’s stock, with a 17.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is above average at 3.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is $7.50, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAR on May 24, 2023 was 677.43K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has jumped by 3.07 compared to previous close of 4.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBAR Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.36. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.