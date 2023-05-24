Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has decreased by -3.49 when compared to last closing price of 125.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Baidu Stock Rises After Topping Estimates. It Wasn’t AI That Drove the Beat.

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is above average at 22.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is $1245.70, which is $58.72 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIDU on May 24, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

The stock of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a -8.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a -11.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for BIDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

BIDU Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.44. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.