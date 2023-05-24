Athenex Inc. (ATNX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Athenex Inc. (ATNX) is $2.50, The public float for ATNX is 6.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATNX on May 24, 2023 was 204.79K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ATNX) stock’s latest price update

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -24.26 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a -30.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATNX’s Market Performance

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has seen a -30.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -78.79% decline in the past month and a -90.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.30% for ATNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.54% for ATNX’s stock, with a -93.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATNX Trading at -78.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.61%, as shares sank -77.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNX fell by -30.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9572. In addition, Athenex Inc. saw -91.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNX starting from WU JINN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Aug 22. After this action, WU JINN now owns 484,783 shares of Athenex Inc., valued at $4,221 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Athenex Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM is holding 3,553,172 shares at $9,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.09 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athenex Inc. stands at -95.29. Equity return is now at value -606.00, with -46.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.