Assessing the Risk and Potential of Iris Energy Limited’s (IREN) Stock

In the past week, IREN stock has gone down by -4.08%, with a monthly decline of -8.07% and a quarterly surge of 15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Iris Energy Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for IREN’s stock, with a 20.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Right Now?

The public float for IREN is 46.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On May 24, 2023, IREN’s average trading volume was 835.18K shares.

The stock price of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) has dropped by -6.93 compared to previous close of 4.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IREN Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 200.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.