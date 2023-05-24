Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 472.75x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ARRY is 148.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARRY on May 24, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.07 in relation to its previous close of 24.37. However, the company has experienced a 7.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Array Stock Upgraded as Analyst Says Solar Company Looks Strong Heading Into 2023

ARRY’s Market Performance

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has seen a 7.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.09% gain in the past month and a 22.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.26% for ARRY stock, with a simple moving average of 20.87% for the last 200 days.

ARRY Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Array Technologies Inc. saw 24.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 75,547 shares of Array Technologies Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

Stacherski Kenneth R., the Chief Operations Officer of Array Technologies Inc., sale 1,327 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stacherski Kenneth R. is holding 99,902 shares at $24,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+7.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc. stands at +0.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.