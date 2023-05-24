Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 13.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is $10.84, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 129.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARCO on May 24, 2023 was 832.58K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.67 in comparison to its previous close of 8.99, however, the company has experienced a 3.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has risen by 3.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.85% and a quarterly rise of 1.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for ARCO’s stock, with a 11.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARCO Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 491.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 456.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.