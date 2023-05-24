Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen a -0.66% decrease in the past week, with a 4.75% gain in the past month, and a 14.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for AAPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for AAPL is 15.71B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for AAPL on May 24, 2023 was 58.15M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 171.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 19 hours ago that Tech Stocks Lower Today

AAPL Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.61. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 32.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 4,092 shares at the price of $173.26 back on May 08. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 33,946 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $708,980 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 69,996 shares at $165.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 107,661 shares at $11,566,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Equity return is now at value 165.70, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.