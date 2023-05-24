Annexon Inc. (ANNX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is $18.00, which is $9.79 above the current market price. The public float for ANNX is 46.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANNX on May 24, 2023 was 470.70K shares.

The stock of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) has decreased by -5.87 when compared to last closing price of 5.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANNX’s Market Performance

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has experienced a -7.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for ANNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for ANNX’s stock, with a 1.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANNX Trading at 15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Annexon Inc. saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Love Douglas, who sale 6,571 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Feb 15. After this action, Love Douglas now owns 197,646 shares of Annexon Inc., valued at $38,564 using the latest closing price.

Lew Jennifer, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Annexon Inc., sale 166 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lew Jennifer is holding 29,542 shares at $1,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

The total capital return value is set at -54.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.76. Equity return is now at value -66.40, with -53.40 for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc. (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.