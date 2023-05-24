Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is above average at 22.50x.

The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on May 24, 2023 was 863.71K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.35 compared to its previous closing price of 2.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEV’s Market Performance

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a -3.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.48% drop in the past month, and a -15.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.14% for LEV’s stock, with a -27.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEV Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.