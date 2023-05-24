Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is above average at 13.36x. The 36-month beta value for SEAS is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEAS is $75.40, which is $21.45 above than the current price. The public float for SEAS is 35.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SEAS on May 24, 2023 was 912.66K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SEAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has decreased by -3.45 when compared to last closing price of 56.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

SEAS’s Market Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has experienced a -0.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a -15.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for SEAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for SEAS’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEAS Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.56. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $55.81 back on May 18. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 160,537 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $223,240 using the latest closing price.

Miller Kyle Robert, the of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 12,568 shares at $56.89 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Miller Kyle Robert is holding 31,709 shares at $714,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.81 for the present operating margin

+41.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 26.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value -66.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.