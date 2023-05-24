Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

The 36-month beta value for KURA is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KURA is $31.64, which is $17.71 above than the current price. The public float for KURA is 64.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.21% of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on May 24, 2023 was 609.24K shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 13.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KURA’s Market Performance

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) has seen a 11.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.46% gain in the past month and a 16.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for KURA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.68% for KURA’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KURA Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw 12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from DALE STEPHEN, who sale 9,225 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Jan 27. After this action, DALE STEPHEN now owns 27,675 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $128,033 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN, the CCO & Chief Strategy Officer of Kura Oncology Inc., sale 1,906 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that FLOWERS KIRSTEN is holding 20,605 shares at $26,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.