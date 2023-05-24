Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is above average at 55.48x. The 36-month beta value for IDXX is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDXX is $561.89, which is $98.59 above than the current price. The public float for IDXX is 82.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of IDXX on May 24, 2023 was 376.95K shares.

IDXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has decreased by -5.18 when compared to last closing price of 486.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX’s stock has fallen by -6.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.45% and a quarterly drop of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for IDXX’s stock, with a 7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDXX Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $483.63. In addition, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. saw 13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from AYERS JONATHAN W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $491.35 back on May 19. After this action, AYERS JONATHAN W now owns 137,039 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., valued at $4,913,502 using the latest closing price.

AYERS JONATHAN W, the Director of IDEXX Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $489.23 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that AYERS JONATHAN W is holding 137,039 shares at $4,892,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.03 for the present operating margin

+58.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stands at +20.17. The total capital return value is set at 46.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.93. Equity return is now at value 117.40, with 25.90 for asset returns.

Based on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), the company’s capital structure generated 241.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.72. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.