An In-Depth Look at Zura Bio Limited’s (ZURA) Stock Performance

The stock of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has seen a 39.55% increase in the past week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month, and a -28.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.72% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.79% for ZURA’s stock, with a -26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) is 25.97x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZURA is 7.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On May 24, 2023, ZURA’s average trading volume was 358.05K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA)’s stock price has plunge by 38.50relation to previous closing price of 5.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 39.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZURA Trading at -28.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +31.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.