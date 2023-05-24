American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AIG is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIG is $69.29, which is $12.87 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 716.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for AIG on May 24, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AIG) stock’s latest price update

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 53.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that AIG Buoyed by Higher Premiums on Business Insurance

AIG’s Market Performance

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.62% rise in the past month, and a -8.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for AIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.98% for AIG’s stock, with a -0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIG Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.86. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 80,000,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 501,145,000 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $1,680,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 720,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 720,000 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American International Group Inc. (AIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.