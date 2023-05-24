AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) by analysts is $2.27, which is -$2.63 below the current market price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.94% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMC was 28.96M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has dropped by -2.53 in relation to previous closing price of 5.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a -3.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.80% decline in the past month and a -21.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for AMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.94% for AMC’s stock, with a -25.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMC Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 19. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 146,202,848 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 147,202,848 shares at $1,610,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.