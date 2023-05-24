Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMAM is 5.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.55% of that float. The average trading volume for AMAM on May 24, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has jumped by 5.56 compared to previous close of 13.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMAM’s Market Performance

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.62% gain in the past month and a 212.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for AMAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.89% for AMAM’s stock, with a 244.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMAM Trading at 36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +46.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +500.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 526.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 886,634 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 20. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 67,313,085 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $10,285,220 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 951,909 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 66,426,451 shares at $10,612,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.