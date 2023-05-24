Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMZN is $132.84, which is $18.14 above the current price. The public float for AMZN is 9.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on May 24, 2023 was 61.15M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has soared by 0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 114.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Retailers Clamp Down on Returns

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a 20.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.61% for AMZN’s stock, with a 9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMZN Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.98. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $115.68 back on May 23. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 153,280 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $57,842 using the latest closing price.

Jassy Andrew R, the President and CEO of Amazon.com Inc., sale 21,925 shares at $115.37 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Jassy Andrew R is holding 1,997,681 shares at $2,529,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.