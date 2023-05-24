Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is $9.86, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPS on May 24, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

The stock of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has increased by 3.61 when compared to last closing price of 4.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

AMPS’s Market Performance

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has seen a 0.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.83% gain in the past month and a -29.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for AMPS’s stock, with a -37.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPS Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from Felton Gregg J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.41 back on May 22. After this action, Felton Gregg J now owns 11,859,603 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $110,302 using the latest closing price.

Felton Gregg J, the CO-FOUNDER CO-CEO CO-PRESIDENT of Altus Power Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Felton Gregg J is holding 11,834,603 shares at $221,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.