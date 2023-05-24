Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CYTO is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 6.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on May 24, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 0.86. However, the company has experienced a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYTO’s Market Performance

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.79% decline in the past month and a -65.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.44% for CYTO’s stock, with a -80.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9438. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -8680.31. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.