Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone down by -1.52%, with a monthly decline of -8.68% and a quarterly plunge of -12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for ALGM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is above average at 38.84x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGM is $51.33, which is $11.01 above than the current price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on May 24, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has dropped by -4.50 compared to previous close of 39.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALGM Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.69. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 25.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+56.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.