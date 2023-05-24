AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has dropped by -2.85 compared to previous close of 9.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) by analysts is $10.43, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 569.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AGNC was 11.25M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stock saw a decrease of -4.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for AGNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.62% for the last 200 days.

AGNC Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Larocca Prue, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $9.07 back on May 16. After this action, Larocca Prue now owns 94,132 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $108,840 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 350,000 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 1,807,479 shares at $3,255,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.