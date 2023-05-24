agilon health inc.’s (AGL) Stock: A -14.66% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AGL stock has gone down by -10.82%, with a monthly decline of -17.99% and a quarterly plunge of -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.66% for AGL’s stock, with a -6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for agilon health inc. (AGL) is $31.54, which is $10.21 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 406.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGL on May 24, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) has decreased by -2.47 when compared to last closing price of 21.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGL Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from CD&R Investment Associates IX, who sale 94,173,804 shares at the price of $20.80 back on May 18. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates IX, now owns 100,000,000 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $1,958,937,549 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of agilon health inc., sale 25,000 shares at $23.14 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $578,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, agilon health inc. (AGL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.