Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.01relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on May 24, 2023 was 5.31M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN’s stock has seen a 8.57% increase for the week, with a -10.98% drop in the past month and a -24.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for Agenus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for AGEN’s stock, with a -31.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGEN Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4885. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 702.50, with -56.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.