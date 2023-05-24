Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has gone up by 9.69% for the week, with a 17.08% rise in the past month and a -0.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.27% for AFMD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for AFMD’s stock, with a -37.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $6.81, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On May 24, 2023, AFMD’s average trading volume was 728.08K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.69 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a 9.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFMD Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9176. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.