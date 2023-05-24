Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has gone up by 126.60% for the week, with a 98.14% rise in the past month and a 9.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.01% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 94.56% for AMTX’s stock, with a -15.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) by analysts is $11.05, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.16% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMTX was 929.78K shares.

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 4.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 126.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMTX Trading at 83.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.40%, as shares surge +101.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +126.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.