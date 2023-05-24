Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.42 compared to its previous closing price of 32.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHR is $45.00, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.37% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHR on May 24, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stock saw an increase of 7.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.91% and a quarterly increase of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.84% for AEHR’s stock, with a 25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.88. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 54.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from POSEDEL RHEA J, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $29.00 back on May 17. After this action, POSEDEL RHEA J now owns 49,018 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $522,000 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 960 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 12,651 shares at $25,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.