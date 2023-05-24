Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ACHC stock has gone down by -2.47%, with a monthly decline of -6.55% and a quarterly plunge of -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for ACHC’s stock, with a -12.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) by analysts is $89.75, which is $20.72 above the current market price. The public float for ACHC is 89.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ACHC was 642.28K shares.

The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has decreased by -4.89 when compared to last closing price of 72.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.64. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Howard Christopher L, the EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 12,214 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Howard Christopher L is holding 149,147 shares at $997,517 based on the most recent closing price.

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

To sum up, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.