908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is $17.00, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for MASS is 29.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On May 24, 2023, MASS’s average trading volume was 259.21K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MASS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) has increased by 16.65 when compared to last closing price of 8.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 44.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MASS’s Market Performance

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has experienced a 44.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.02% rise in the past month, and a 4.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for MASS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.99% for MASS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

MASS Trading at 29.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +41.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +44.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw 31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Knopp Kevin J., who sale 4,842 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Feb 16. After this action, Knopp Kevin J. now owns 427,848 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $49,001 using the latest closing price.

Knopp Kevin J., the President and CEO of 908 Devices Inc., sale 15,158 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Knopp Kevin J. is holding 432,690 shares at $155,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.18 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc. stands at -71.64. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.16. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.