Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is $13.40, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for ZETA is 136.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZETA on May 23, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.98 in comparison to its previous close of 8.29, however, the company has experienced a 4.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZETA’s Market Performance

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has seen a 4.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.96% decline in the past month and a -5.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for ZETA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for ZETA’s stock, with a 0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZETA Trading at -11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 5,837 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,246,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 7,911 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,252,728 shares at $87,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.77 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -47.25. The total capital return value is set at -88.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.29. Equity return is now at value -222.90, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 38.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.